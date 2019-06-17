Dangerous '30kg' shop sign cut down by Southsea firefighters after bolt comes loose

A DANGEROUSLY loose shop front sign has been cut down by firefighters.

The illuminated board, estimated to weigh 30kg, was removed from Grandé Wines in Eastney Road after a crew from Southsea Fire Station was flagged down by a member of the public at about 10.15am today.

Firefighters cutting down the sign in Eastney Road. Picture: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions

Watch manager Jamie Wren said the sign was hanging ‘precariously’ after a bolt which held it in place fell out.

‘Had we had any stormy weather or strong winds it feasibly could’ve come down on top of somebody,’ he said.

‘We ended up getting in contact with the council, because as it was an electric sign we didn’t know if it was live or if the electric had been cut off.

‘Colas came down, made it safe and then because of the weight of the sign, we called in an aerial ladder platform from St Mary’s in Southampton so we could cut it down.’

A cordon was put in place while the sign was removed from the front of the shop, which is believed to have closed down in March.