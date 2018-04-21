Daughter to honour her loving dad

A DAUGHTER is running the London Marathon tomorrow in memory of her dad — and to say thank-you to the hospital that cared for him.

Salena Adams wants to honour her father, Henry Cole, and thank Queen Alexandra Hospital for the ‘great care’ he received.

Salena said: ‘My beautiful dad passed away in May 2015 after a two-year battle with bowel and liver cancer. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013.

‘Unfortunately, a couple of months after his treatment started we found out the cancer had spread to his liver, and he continued with his chemotherapy at QA Hospital but it failed to work.

‘The team at Queen Alexandra’s Oncology Unit were amazing. They absolutely loved my Dad and looked forward to his visits.’

Sponsorship money raised will be donated to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and the Wessex Cancer Trust. Portsmouth Hospitals Charity will donate the money raised to QA’s oncology department.