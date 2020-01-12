Deadly outbreak of equine virus in Stubbington takes horse death total to four

A DEADLY outbreak of a highly contagious equine herpes virus near Fareham has now resulted in a fourth horse dying.

Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre, near Stubbington, has been in ‘lockdown’ after the virus EHV-1 was confirmed on Tuesday.

Ten horses tested positive for the virus before it was confirmed two horses had died.

On Sunday the centre confirmed there had been two more deaths – bringing the total to four.

The virus causes inflation of blood vessels in the spinal cord and brain but cannot be passed to humans.

All horses at the Titchfield Road based centre have been tested. All show jumping and dressage competitions have been cancelled.

A statement on the centre’s social media earlier this week read: ‘It is with regret, that we have to inform you that we have positive cases of EHV-1 (Equine Herpes Virus) here at Crofton Manor.

‘The veterinary advice we have been given is that, if you have attended Crofton Manor recently, to contact your own vet to seek advice reference testing.

‘We are on complete lockdown and all shows and hire bookings are cancelled until further notice. All entries/bookings made for January will be refunded over the next few days.’