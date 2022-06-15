On September 2, 2021, a Morris dancer, Jim Seal, died at the King Street Tavern, Southsea, after going into cardiac arrest.

The Morris dancer went into the pub for a drink after performing with his group, when he collapsed. There was a nurse on site when the incident took place but due to a delay in getting a defibrillator on site, Jim sadly passed away.

The Kings Street Tavern has unveiled a brand new defibrillator, which is located outside of the pub to try and prevent another tragic incident happening again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Seal

Bethan Grundy, who performed CPR on Jim, took part in the Great South Run on October 17, 2021 and raised just under £2,000 which paid for the defibrillator and the locked cabinet.

Bethan, 29, a mental health nurse based in Portsmouth, said: ‘We did not have a defibrillator close to us. I was frustrated that I could only provide the CPR and nothing else but that is why I wanted to fundraise for the defibrillator.’

The King Street Tavern has placed a plaque, dedicated to Jim, above the defibrillator in honour of his life. Mandy Marshall, landlady of the King Street Tavern said: ‘It is a little bit of positive off the back of a negative.

‘We just hope that Jim is up there smiling.’

Patrick Hogston, 67,one of the Victory Morris Men, said: ‘It is obviously a great memorial for Jim.’

The Victory Morris men have continued to fundraise money so that other local pubs can have immediate access to a defibrillator and they have currently raised approximately £600 to go towards the cost of another one.

The next pub that they want to have a defibrillator fitted is the Irish Club, who have hosted them for more than 15 years.

The Morris dancer said that they have been collecting money every Thursday and that in total, they are hoping to be able to fundraise enough money to get a further three defibrillators by the end of this year.

Patrick said: ‘Three will be great for one year. That would be amazing.’