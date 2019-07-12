Deliveroo is coming to Fareham and Gosport next month following ‘huge demand’ - and is looking for riders

DELIVEROO is coming to Fareham and Gosport next month.

The food delivery service, which already operates in Portsmouth and Southsea, said it was expanding its service after ‘huge demand’ for Deliveroo in the two areas.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director said: ‘We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Fareham and Gosport and we’re excited to be launching this month.

‘We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.’

The business is looking for residents with ‘a car, bicycle, scooter, or a motorbike’ to apply for a position as a delivery driver or rider.

Harrison added: ‘The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks.’

‘We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.’

New riders are automatically enrolled in free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

More than 120 restaurants and 300 riders have signed up to the service in Portsmouth so far.

Earlier this year, The News revealed the five most popular dishes on Deliveroo in the city.

The company works with over 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaway, as well as 60,000 riders and drivers, across 14 countries.

