Dementia care home residents handed a chance to work on Sainsbury's supermarket tills

Have your say

PENSIONERS with dementia manned a supermarket’s tills in scheme helping them ‘live in the moment’.

Residents from Hilsea Lodge were at Sainsbury's in Farlington on Wednesday getting a behind-the-scenes look at the supermarket.

Kath Glanville said it was ‘brilliant’ to to be back in a shop after spending years working at a store.

She said: ‘I used to work in a shop years ago, but I thought I'd be yelling for help on the checkouts.’

While at the store, the four care home residents were tasked with decorating some fairy cakes and gingerbread men.

Kath, who visits each week, added: 'I remember baking a lot when I was younger, but I'm not able to do that anymore.

'Its nice to have another go at it and to be doing it with my friends around me.

'We all do so much together, it's absolutely brilliant.'

‘We all get on very well and enjoy seeing them each week.

'Having a look around is brilliant.’

Shop worker Linda Tyler, who works on the deli counter, has become close friends with Kath.

'She's lovely - I absolutely adore her,' said Linda.

'Everyone at Hilsea Lodge is wonderful and we have a good laugh together.

'Kath has shown me her jewellery and pictures of her family, we're very close with one another now.'

Care home activities coordinator Sabrina Jackson wants all residents to have fun every day while the home is still open. It is set to shut in October 2020.

Sabrina said: 'It's not about making memories for these guys, it's about living in moments.

'We've come to Sainsbury's, we have a sports day next week and do lots of other fun activities.

'Just because someone's in a care home doesn't mean their life stops - we want to all have fun together.'

Sainsbury’s community champion Jacqui Gregory, said: ‘Meeting these people living with dementia and their carers is very eye-opening.

‘Even though they've got this illness there's a sparkle in their eyes.

‘They recognise you when you walk in and we've all formed a special bond with them.’