Rosie Hawes had a big surprise when she took up residence at Waterlooville’s Wellington Vale.

Knowing that she is a huge fan of award-winning actor and director Denzel Washington, staff at the care home placed a life-size cardboard cut-out of him in Rosie’s room as a welcome gift.

Rosie said: ‘This is amazing! I have never had a surprise like this before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Hawes with Denzel Washinton at Wellington Vale.

‘When selecting a care home, I decided on Wellington Vale because it felt like a place I could call ‘home’ and this special welcome that I have received has shown me I have absolutely made the right decision!’

Wellington Vale offers residential, dementia, nursing and respite care.

Helen Dunning, home admissions advisor at the care home, said: ‘At Wellington Vale we always like to cater to our residents’ individual needs, from activities and food preferences to film choices and day trips.

‘As Rosie had mentioned how much she loves Denzel Washington, we bought the cardboard cut-out as a surprise and she absolutely loved it.

‘She was really emotional that we had thought of doing this for her and was laughing and crying all at the same time.’

Rosie’s granddaughter Cydnee has been Rosie’s main carer and supported Rosie on deciding which care home to choose.

Cyndee said: ‘Helen supported us both throughout the whole process. She was always available and ready to help, I really do not know how to repay her enough!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron