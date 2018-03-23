Disability doesn’t stop Victoria’s dedication

WHATEVER happens in life, you shouldn’t be defined by your disability.

That was the message from Guide unit helper Victoria Langford, who has received an award for her long-term dedication to the organisation.

Victoria, who received her award at the First Alverstoke Guides in Gosport, led an evening session for the girls, opened up to the group about how, despite the obstacles she faces, she is still able live her life to the full.

Vicky has been part of the Guides her entire life, and with multiple disabilities, guiding has been a big part of her social life for almost 40 years.

But Vicky hasn’t let her disabilities slow her down either, as she explained to the youngsters.

During her time with the guides, Vicky has been exploring in Switzerland, gliding at HMS Daedalus and attended concerts, getting the most out of her time with the organisation.

The Region Chief Commissioner’s Award was presented to Vicky by Hampshire East county commissioner Lyndsey Cook.

The award was sprung on Vicky as a surprise during the evening.

Assistant leader from First Alverstoke Guides Pam Marsden said: ‘Vicky deserved an award for her loyal support.

‘She used to be a Young Leader with me many years ago and has continued to give great service, benefiting the Guides locally through her inspiration and support.’

Also in attendance for the evening were Denise Starkie of GADSAD and manager of Scope Tina Lewis – where Vicky works as a volunteer.

For more information about Girlguiding, go to girlguiding.org.uk.