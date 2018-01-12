Disabled mum ‘humiliated’ after being told bus drivers gossip about her

A disabled single mum was shocked after a bus driver told her they all gossip about her in the staff room.

Farzeen Ansari said she feels ‘humiliated’ by the Stagecoach driver and that nobody should be treated differently because of the colour their skin or their disability.

Farzeen said she complained at the bus station but nothing happened. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Farzeen, 38, who lives in Charles Avenue in Chichester, said the incident happened on Stagecoach’s 56 service on Tuesday afternoon.

She said: ‘I take two busses to pick my boy up from school and two busses back home.

‘Every day I do the same thing, never had any problem. But that day I went on the bus and the driver said you cannot go to your destination with this ticket.’

But while she accepts she could be in the wrong – even though she has had no problems before – Farzeen was shocked at what happened next.

She said: ‘He said that all the drivers in Chichester have been complaining about me in the office that I have been over-riding my ticket every single day.

‘In front of a full bus of people he humiliated me.

‘Everybody was looking at me like I was some kind of criminal.

‘My son’s face went all red and he kept saying “it’s so embarrassing, Mum”.’

Farzeen, who works in a Scope charity shop, has lived in Britain for 12 years and is a British citizen.

She has a disability which makes it hard for her to walk long distances so takes the bus, using her bus pass.

She added: ‘Nobody should treat anybody like that, whether you have a disability, whether your skin colour, your race or creed.

‘Wherever you come from we’re all children of the Earth.

‘It is not how it should be in Chichester.’

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: ‘As a company Stagecoach invite our customers to contact us directly when incidents occur so we can address them immediately and get to the root of the cause.

‘We take complaints like these very seriously and are conducting an internal investigation about the incident.’