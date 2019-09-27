Disabled Portsmouth fan who thought her wheelchair was stolen sees it returned after ‘misunderstanding’ - but £1,500 raised could still go to disabled fans

A DISABLED Pompey fan who had nearly £1,500 raised for a replacement wheelchair after she thought hers was ‘stolen’ at Fratton Park following the Southampton match has now had it returned.

Pompey fanatic Nicola Upfield posted on Twitter to say she was ‘very grateful’ after the football community rallied round before adding there had been a ‘misunderstanding’ after she had now received her chair back.

Currently £1,465 has been raised by generous Pompey fans on a GoFundMe page after Nicola reported her wheelchair was 'presumed stolen' following the 4-0 loss to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

‘Nicola said earlier in the week: 'The only time I’ve ever used my wheelchair to get to the ground (couldn’t park in the car park today) and it was taken from inside the Frogmore Road entrance.

'Anyone see someone walking with one like it or with a chair but nobody in it?'

She later added: 'In all seriousness, if you took it because you were tanked up and in the heat of the moment thought it was funny but now regret it please just drop it back to Fratton and say you “found it” or something. I just want it back.'

However, in a tweet posted this afternoon, Nicola said: ‘Someone returned my chair to the club for which I am very grateful and appears was a misunderstanding.’

Longstanding Pompey fan Ian Chiverton, from Godalming, had launched the fundraiser, which smashed its £500 target.

Following Nicola’s update he posted on the GoFundMe page: ‘This is obviously great news and ultimately is the best outcome of this.

‘This does mean we need to make a decision about the money raised. Portsmouth fans (and others) were incredibly generous raising money for Nicola and Pompey Disabled Supporters Association.

‘The majority carried on giving money even when the cost of Nicolas replacement chair had been covered.

‘My intention was always to give any additional money to the Portsmouth FC Disabled Supporters Association. I feel it’s appropriate to stick by that promise and donate all the raised money to them.’

Anyone who wants their money returned will be reimbursed by contacting Ian on the page.