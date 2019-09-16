Disabled QA worker who had his bike stolen is given a replacement by generous Portsmouth shop

A HOSPITAL worker who had his electric bike stolen earlier this month has been given a new set of wheels.

Trevor Mose, 43 from Eastney, is the head of property and capital development at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

On Friday, September 6, Mr Mose finished work to find that his electric bike had been stolen from the front of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Living with multiple sclerosis (MS), he relied on his bike to keep him healthy on the journey to and from work, describing it as his ‘lifeline’.

Now, Southsea Cycles in Albert Road has given the father of one an identical replacement.

Mr Mose says the call came through while he was shopping last week – leaving him speechless in the middle of Sainsbury's.

‘I didn’t really know what to say, other than thank you,’ he said.

‘I was totally speechless.

‘Since the bike was stolen I had been working from home or driving in, so the traffic frustrated me to no end and I had lost my main form of exercise.’

The QA worker’s stolen bike, an Orbea Gain D50, was bought from Southsea Cycles when he first arrived in the city.

Southsea Cycles manager Mike Evans was the one who read the story that was published in The News.

He said: ‘As soon as I read the story I sent it to one of the owners to see if we could do anything.

‘It’s the exact same make, model and size as the one he had stolen.

‘Apparently the phone call made him quite emotional – we know how much he relies on having an electric bike and with severe MS we want him to be able to enjoy his time on the road.’

Mr Mose says he is ‘overwhelmed’ at the kindness of the store’s owners, having only moved to Portsmouth six months ago.

He said: ‘I’ve been into the shop quite a few times, and it always feels like they’ve been looking out for me.

‘But this is above and beyond in terms of generosity – it’s a really significant gesture and I’m honestly overwhelmed by it.

‘They’ve given me my freedom back.’