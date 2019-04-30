Disadvantaged given surprise Easter treat

DISADVANTAGED people in the community were given an unexpected Easter treat.

Acts of Kindness Community Solent had a busy Easter period after collecting a staggering 500 eggs for those in the community who may not otherwise of had one.

Easter egg gifts

People in children’s services, women’s refuge, elderly at Queen Alexandra Hospital, homeless veterans, a homeless families shelter, as well as a children’s home and Lockswood Day Centre were all treated to eggs.

Kerry Snuggs, team member at Acts of Kindness, said: ‘We had a team of children go up to QA hospital to deliver the eggs to the elderly and stroke wards.

‘These children were completing hours for their civic wards. Whilst up there one of the children got speaking to an elderly chap whose wife was also in a ward nearby and made a point of visiting the wife to give her an Easter egg too.

‘The campaign was a complete success and we thank the community for getting involved and always supporting the Easter collections. Their involvement included collection points around the community and their work places. Vector aerospace donated a whopping 189 eggs led by Kerry Howard.’ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Acts of Kindness is also calling out for people to donate garden materials for a garden revamp to make it safe and help a family whose children have disabilities.