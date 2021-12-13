Ros Brooks has been left ‘disheartened’ and after the social media giant removed her ‘hard-hitting’ post about veganism and climate change.

The 36-year-old from Southsea said she had posted the blog post on Thursday but that within hours, it was removed.

Despite attempting to appeal the decision over the weekend, Ros said Facebook is still refusing to allow her to post and ‘boost’ her blog.

Ros told The News: ‘I was planning to launch my new pro-vegan yoga method Saraswati Flow this Christmas, in time for everyone's new year resolutions, on Facebook, but instead I am grappling with how to reach people as I don't appear to be allowed to write to them about vegan and environmental issues.

‘I have been through the regulations about advertising and cannot see where I have gone wrong.

‘Nothing in my piece is profane, from what I can see. I admit it might be quite hard-hitting to someone who has never thought about the benefits of being vegan to the planet before, but I kind of felt like we were moving towards a flexitarian society, I certainly didn't think veganism was such a dangerous social movement.’

Ros’s post, seen by The News, highlighted the dangers climate change poses to the world – a situation that world leaders were debating at last month’s COP26 event in Scotland.

The blog describes the ‘acidification’ of the ocean due to increased carbon dioxide emissions and the impact this is having on wildlife.

She also speaks about deforestation, wildfires, rising sea levels and soaring global temperatures before extolling the positive benefits veganism can have on the environment.

Ros added: ‘I have been re-reading what I posted to see what was wrong with it. I have been worried I have been going crazy. I can’t see why it was removed.

‘It’s completely disheartening. I have loads of information I passionately want to share. I’m pretty devastated to be honest.

‘It is terrifying. I have put in so much work but Facebook is offering no support whatsoever. They have put up a brick wall. I’m very worried.’

The News has approached Meta, the owner company of Facebook, for comment.

Ros added she intends to push forward with her yoga plans in the New Year.

She’ll be holding a 90-minute kirtan vinyasa yoga session on New Year’s Day at midday with classes starting on January 4.

For more information or to book, email [email protected] To read Ros’s blog, see www.saraswatiflow.com/classes

