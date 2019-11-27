DISNEY have responded to a plea from a hospice to help a terminally ill father see the latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise early with his son.

The Waterlooville based Rowans Hospice launched an appeal on social media yesterday asking for help to fulfil the man’s wish to see the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final instalment in the sequel trilogy, is due to be released in cinemas on December 20 but the hospice has said that time is not on the side of the ‘huge’ fan and he wants to have the chance to watch the movie with his son.

Since launching the appeal on Twitter yesterday it has been shared hundreds of times and has attracted the attention of Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill who wished them ‘good luck’.

READ MORE: Rowans Hospice appeal to get terminally ill father chance to see latest Star Wars film with his son

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has also responded promising to do what they can to help the man see the film.

He tweeted: ‘Please provide me with the necessary details and we will certainly try.’

Responding to the Disney chief’s intervention, Julie Strutt, marketing manager for Rowans, said: ‘We have responded to Bob Igers tweet and are awaiting a response. We are still hoping for a little bit of Disney magic.’

The hospice also posted on Twitter: 'Good morning, Mr Iger. Thank you so much for trying to help with this when time is absolutely of the essence.

‘Please could you send us a direct message with how to contact you or you can email me directly on info@rowanshospice.co.uk.’

Disney bought Star Wars in 2012.

Rowans Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses and support for families in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire.

READ MORE: Serious flood warnings issued for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth with 'immediate action required'

It is currently trying to raise £7.5m for its Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal.

The proceeds raised will go towards a three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities. Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.