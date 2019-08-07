Disney to remake Home Alone for new streaming service

CLASSIC Christmas caper Home Alone is set to be remade, Disney has announced.

The ‘re-imagining’ of the festive film starring Macaulay Culkin is set to come to the company’s new streaming service, following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

CEO Bog Iger, who succeeded Pompey owner Michael Eisner in 2005, announced the plans to remake Home Alone as well as Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Whimpy Kid on a conference call with investors.

The remade films will debut on Disney + in the coming years – the streaming service launches in the US in November and is expected to come to the UK later.

BBC reports that Iger told investors: ‘So far this year we've released five of the top six movies.

‘Including four which have generated more than a billion dollars in global box office.’

Disney + will also feature TV series based on the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.