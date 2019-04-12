Have your say

DISNEY has unveiled it’s new streaming service which aims to topple Netflix.

Following the merger with Fox, the media giant has announced more details about Disney+ – which is set to launch later this year.

The streaming service will feature 8,000 movies including classic Disney films, as well as the latest Marvel blockbusters and even original series.

The Simpsons will be one of the many TV shows available to stream via the platform, Disney announced yesterday.

Disney+ has been in the works for more than a year, but Thursday marked the first time that the longtime entertainment powerhouse has laid out plans for its attack on Netflix and a formidable cast of competitors, including Amazon, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will Disney+ launch?

Disney Plus will launch initially in America on November 12 – before later being rolled out.

How much will it cost?

The service will charge 6.99 dollars (£5.35) per month, or 69.99 dollars (£53.55) per year.

The price is well below the monthly fee Netflix charges for its most popular streaming plan, signalling Disney's determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned ‘binge watching’ into a common ritual.

Like Netflix, Disney Plus will be free of ads and subscribers will be able to download all of the shows and movies on Disney's service to watch offline.

Which films and TV series will it have?

Disney have access to a vast library of movies including those recently acquired from Fox in the merger this year.

Its animated classics, including Aladdin and The Jungle Book, will be available on the service when it launches.

The service's entire lineup will cover five categories: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Movies that came out in 2019, and going forward, will be streamed only on Disney Plus.

That includes Captain Marvel, which came out earlier this year; Avengers: Endgame, which debuts in late April; and the upcoming Toy Story 4, live-action movies The Lion King and Aladdin; and Star Wars Episode IX.

Disney+ is also venturing into original programming, with the live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian due to launch in 2019.

While popular Marvel characters Falcon and Winter Soldier will be teaming up for a series, as well as Scarlet Witch and the Vision. Loki will also get his own series, staring Tom Hiddleston.

There will also be a rebooted High School Musical series and a new documentary series focused on Disney.

