A SHEEP has been killed by a Labrador dog in a vicious attack caught on camera.

The distressing image, below, shows the moment the dog left the animal with such severe injuries it had to be put at Old Holbrook, near Horsham in West Sussex.

The Labrador attacking a sheep at Morris Farm near Horsham on Wednesday, January 16. Picture: Sussex Police

A farmer reported the pet had been ‘worrying’ livestock at Morris Farm at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 16.

The dog had been whistled from a distance and police say it was being called by a name which sounded ‘like Chester’.

It eventually ran toward its owner – but the sheep it attacked later died.

Officers in Sussex have released the CCTV image to try and find the dog’s owner.

Sergeant Tom Carter, rural and wildlife crime lead for Sussex Police, said: ‘Time and time again we warn dog owners not to let their animals off the lead anywhere in the vicinity of livestock.

‘Your docile family pet can turn vicious killer in the blink of an eye as the photo here sadly proves.

‘By all means, enjoy the countryside with your dog, but please do not allow them off the lead anywhere near livestock and make sure that there aren't sheep or other farm animals nearby, but just out of your view. Your dog will almost certainly know they're there.’

Anyone with information on the incident, or who knows the dog or its owner, should call police on 101 quoting the serial number 878 from January 16.

Alternatively, report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.