Doctor being made an OBE for commitment to Portsmouth's analytical chemistry

A DOCTOR working in the defence science sector has been made an OBE for public service.

Dr Sarah Jane Stubbs, who works for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in Portsmouth, has been listed in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Dr Stubbs forms part of a team that supplies specialist services to the Ministry of Defence – working as one of the country’s leading experts in science and technology for the defence and security field.

She said: ‘I truly couldn’t – and still can’t – quite believe it to be honest. I am overwhelmed to consider that I might be deserving of such an honour.

‘Without doubt this also represents the longstanding efforts of my fantastic colleagues, both past and present.

‘I have kept very tight-lipped about it, so most of them will be finding out today.

‘No doubt they will be as surprised and delighted as I was.’