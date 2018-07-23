DofE awards presented to Hampshire youngsters

YOUNG people from across the county have celebrated completing their Duke of Edinburgh Gold awards.

Six people from across Fareham, Gosport and Havant attended a presentation, having done 50 hours of volunteering, spent a total of eighteen months on the skill and physical activities, and undertaken a four-day expedition in terrain classified as ‘Wild Country’.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Roy Perry, said: ‘I commend all of those who undertake to achieve a Duke of Edinburgh Award. To take that achievement to gold level is to be congratulated especially – these award holders should be very proud of their achievement, which is tremendous.’