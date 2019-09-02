Dog owners invited to Stokes Bay charity walk to support people with medical hair loss

DOGS big and small are invited to join a charity dog walk to support people with medical hair loss.

This event is sure to get tails wagging with a one-mile walk along Stokes Bay promenade featuring a canine ‘sausage hunt’ and finishing at the charity’s barbecue at The Old Lodge Hotel, Alverstoke.

King Charles Cavalier Lisbon

Walkies for organisation mynewhair will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 10am and aims to raise funds for the charity making a difference to people suffering hair loss from cancer and alopecia.

It will be led by the charity’s founder, professional stylist Trevor Sorbie MBE, who lives in Gosport and offers a free wig customisation service primarily to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy in Hampshire.

Trevor said: ‘I’m extremely excited to be taking part in Walkies for mynewhair with Lisbon, my beloved King Charles Cavalier. I can’t wait to meet everyone and their pooches.

‘It’s going to be a fantastic day, from taking in the beautiful beach views to enjoying an afternoon of live music, great food and much more.

mynewhair founder Trevor Sorbie MBE. Picture: Abichadwick.com

‘mynewhair isn’t just about hair, it’s psychological medicine for people suffering from hair loss through illness and for many people it’s the missing link in their treatment. The funds raised by Walkies for mynewhair will help the charity to touch the hearts of those affected by cancer or alopecia across the UK and internationally.’

Mr Sorbie, one of Britain’s most renowned celebrity hairdressers, founded mynewhair in 2006 in memory of his sister-in-law Jackie, who lost her hair while undergoing chemotherapy for bone cancer.

The organisation is the only national charity dedicated to providing information, advice and support to people experiencing medical hair loss.

Tickets for the walk are £20 per dog owner and includes a £5 BBQ token and entry into the charity's raffle.

Tickets are available from A Cut Above The Rest, Solent Adventure Golf Ltd, Canine Communications, The Old Lodge Hotel and Blitz Photography Ltd.

There are also £5 tickets available from The Old Lodge Hotel for those who would like to just attend the BBQ.

To find out more about Walkies for mynewhair visit bit.ly/2FOIZEz or donate at justgiving.com/mynewhair