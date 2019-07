Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called overnight to a house fire in Southsea.

The fire on Hollam Road, Southsea, is believed to have started as a garden fire which then spread to the conservatory.

Two appliances were sent from Southsea Fire Station at 11.30pm with a further vehicle deployed from Cosham.

There are no reports of any injuries although a dog did have to be rescued from the blaze.

Three fire fighting jets and six sets of breathing apparatus were used to tackle the fire.