Dogs in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 8 dog parks in the area

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have a number of safe and secure dog parks and fields.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:13 BST

With the summer months on the way, some dog owners may be looking for a treat for their dog before the heat hits and the city and surrounding areas have a huge range of places that dogs can go to let off some steam.

SEE ALSO: Dogs in Portsmouth: Here are some tips on how to keep your dogs safe and healthy in the summer

Here are 8 dog parks in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

Here are some beautiful dog parks and agility courses.

1. Dog walks and courses

Here are some beautiful dog parks and agility courses. Photo: Google

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs, has a dog course which is perfect for dog owners looking for an acitivity for their pets. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs, has a dog course which is perfect for dog owners looking for an acitivity for their pets. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA

Dogs will have a field day at the Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre which offers a safe a secure site for dogs to run and play freely without owners having to worry about their safety.

3. Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre, Chichester

Dogs will have a field day at the Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre which offers a safe a secure site for dogs to run and play freely without owners having to worry about their safety. Photo: Google

This area is a lovely place to walk your dog if you want to have a walk in the forest. This area is probably best for dogs that are kept on the lead or are well behaved when not on the lead.

4. Spinny Woods, Gosport

This area is a lovely place to walk your dog if you want to have a walk in the forest. This area is probably best for dogs that are kept on the lead or are well behaved when not on the lead. Photo: Google

Related topics:PortsmouthDogsHampshire