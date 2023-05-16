Dogs in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 8 dog parks in the area
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have a number of safe and secure dog parks and fields.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:13 BST
With the summer months on the way, some dog owners may be looking for a treat for their dog before the heat hits and the city and surrounding areas have a huge range of places that dogs can go to let off some steam.
Here are 8 dog parks in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:
