Dogs set out to prove they are best in show for charity

POOCHES put their best paw forward to take home trophies at a competition.

Bow Wow’s at No.7 hosted the Doggie Fun Day at Port Solent with awards going to the prettiest bitch, golden oldie, most handsome dog and best in show.

Other dogs jumped for victory in the agility and games classes.

Owner Karen Hassan said: ‘We have over 100 dogs signed up to the different classes and we usually have more but the weather is very hot at the moment which is why there are less than previous years but everyone seems to be enjoying all the different activities.’

This is the third year Karen has organised the fun day and this year raised money for local charity Hounds for Heroes which trains dogs for injured and disabled men and women from the armed forces and the emergency services.

Julian Forth from the charity said: ‘Bow Wow’s have put this day on for us and it is a great way to raise money and awareness for us.’

The event, which was sponsored by Portchester Vets, also gave owners the chance to have mini photo sessions with their pups, take part in a treasure hunt and enter a raffle.

Karen added: ‘I love doing things for dog charities and last year I went to China and rescued dogs from being slaughtered so I am all about helping dogs to have better lives and for them to help other people have better lives.’

‘We love putting on this event and can’t wait for next year.’