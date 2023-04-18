The seven-year-old springer spaniel was reunited with its owner after she somehow managed to get stuck. A crew from Havant Fire Station were deployed to the scene on Sunday evening.

Firefighter Nick Maskell said they were called to South Close, Havant, to save the stricken spaniel at around 6pm. The pooch was freed after he used bolt cutters to open up the gate.

A crew from Havant Fire Station were deployed to South Close, Havant, to save the stricken spaniel. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

‘A seven-year-old female springer spaniel got its head stuck in a cast iron gate,’ firefighter Maskell said. ‘The dog was quite calm. I just went in with bolt cutters and cut away the metalwork.