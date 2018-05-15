‘Don’t intervene’ with baby birds, says RSPB

WITH the arrival of bird breeding season, advice has been given on what to do if you see a bird in need.

Contrary to what some may believe, if a bird is in trouble it should be left alone.

Newborn birds often spend a few days outside the nest developing and learning how to be independent.

Tim Webb from the RSPB South East said: ‘It is vital that people resist the urge to intervene.

‘It’s not mean and it’s not cruel; this is a natural part of the bird’s development and their parents will be nearby.

‘Another common fear is that the fledgling has been deserted by its parents but this is something normal. The parents are either off gathering food or are hiding nearby with a beady eye on their young, waiting for you to leave.

‘Our best advice is for people not to intervene. Removing a fledgling from the wild significantly reduces its chances of long-term survival.’

The RSPB says that the only times people should intervene is if a bird is in a busy area, or if there is an animal nearby that can hurt it.

Tim said: ‘Sometimes a parent bird will intentionally eject a chick from the nest if they sense it has an underlying health problem or is dying. It’s a harsh truth to stomach. As humans we want to fix things, but sometimes we need to allow nature to run its course.’

If you find an injured fledgling report it immediately to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.