DONALD Trump is coming to Portsmouth in just a few days.

The US President and the First Lady have been invited for a formal State Visit by the Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that they had invited Trump to visit the UK in June, while the White House confirmed that he would be coming to Portsmouth as part of the trip.

Here's what you need to know:

When will Donald Trump visit Portsmouth?

The President has been invited to the UK in June.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are coming to Portsmouth in June. Picture: (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.’

President Trump will come to Portsmouth on June 5, the White House announced.

When does he arrive in UK?

President Trump will arrive tomorrow – June 3. And will visit Portsmouth two days later on Wednesday.

Where will he arrive?

The President will be bringing Air Force One with him when he visits UK this week.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it is expected that he will land at London Stansted Airport.

Why is he coming to Portsmouth?

The leader of the free world will be in our great city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony - to make the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

A White House spokesman said: ‘This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

‘In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

‘While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.’

What preparations are being made?

Huge solid fencing has been set up on Southsea Common as part of the visit on June 5.

The fencing will stretch around the entirety of the common from Pier Road to the Pyramids Centre.

Anyone entering will be subjected to security checks before being able to watch the ceremony on large TV screens inside.

Road closures are also in place for the ceremony – you can see the full list here.

What has the reaction been like?

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson has some very strong words after it was announced that Trump would be coming to the city on June 5.

The outraged leader said: ‘We don’t want to see Trump in Portsmouth.

‘His visit has changed things dramatically for D-Day 75 and has ruined things for the people of Portsmouth.’

However Portsmouth’s Tory leader, Councillor Donna Jones had more positive words to say about the presidential visit.

She said: ‘For many of the veterans, having the President of America attend the event will bring international focus to this global commemoration and present a once in a lifetime opportunity for the veterans.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has also weighed in on the upcoming visit from President Trump.

He said: ‘Our city should rightly be proud to be the national focal point for the D-Day 75 commemorations this June. The world’s attention will be on Portsmouth.

‘I have been lobbying the government and writing to the Prime Minister urging her to support Portsmouth in making the best of the commemorations for our veterans.

‘I find it deeply saddening that the Government can’t find money for our brave veterans, but it can find money to give Mr. Trump a state ceremony.'

Will there be any protests?

There are likely to be protests during Donald Trumps’s state visit.

Earlier this month Stand up to Racism Portsmouth hosted a meeting in Fratton to discuss protests for the US president’s visit.

