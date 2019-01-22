Drake announces Assassination Vacation UK tour for 2019 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

POP superstar Drake has announced he will be touring the UK this year.

The 'God’s Plan’ singer/ rapper will be hitting the road in March and April with his Assassination Vacation tour.

Drake has announced a UK tour: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Tickets for Drake’s UK tour will go on sale this week. Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is Drake playing?

Drake will be playing 11 dates in the UK on his Assassination Vacation tour, including six at The O2 Arena in London.

These are the full tour dates:

- March 10, 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

- March 11, 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

- March 26, 2019 – Resorts World Birmingham, Birmingham

- March 27, 2019 – Resorts World Birmingham, Birmingham

- March 28, 2019 – Resorts World Birmingham, Birmingham

- April 1, 2019 – The O2, London

- April 2, 2019 – The O2, London

- April 4, 2019 – The O2, London

- April 5, 2019 – The O2, London

- April 9, 2019 – The O2, London

When do tickets go on sale?

For customers with O2 priority, tickets will be available tomorrow – Wednesday, January 23 – at 9am for the Manchester and Birmingham dates and 8.30am for The O2 concerts.

They will be available for O2 customers here

While Live Nation presale for Drake's London concerts will be available from 9am on Thursday until 8am on Friday.

General sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 25 - and will be available from Ticketmaster here