Dramatic boat rescue sees four children winched to safety in Gosport

FOUR children needed rescuing after a boat became stranded in a Gosport lake having got into difficulties.

A dramatic rescue operation saw the children winched to safety after the vessel they had been travelling on became stranded yesterday evening.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team leapt to action and recovered the vessel that had become cut off by the tide in Forton Lake, just off Portsmouth harbour.

The children were checked over by the coastguard team – with them not needing medical treatment.

The MOD Police unit towed the boat to a place of safety jut before 9pm.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team said on its Twitter feed: ‘Team tasked to 4 children cut off by the tide aboard a derelict vessel in Forton Lake. Working with @GAFIRS the children were recovered to safety & checked over by coastguard officers. Good work by our Control room Coordinating.’