Drilling platform collapses into Emsworth quay

A DRILLING platform has collapsed into a waterway this afternoon, sparking an emergency recovery operation.

The machine toppled from the embankment off Queen Street in Emsworth, shortly after 3pm.

Supports collapsed, causing the machinery to tip. 'Picture: Tim Mammatt

Nobody was hurt in the collapse, which has left the large piece of kit stuck in the quay close to where boats are moored alongside.

Witness David Mellish said oil is ‘leaking’ into the tiday estuary.

It’s understood the drilling platform was being used to help build new foundations for a development near the quay.

The item is owned by Farlington-based company, Burras Limited. The organisation said efforts were now underway to recover the piece of machinery, with two cranes being brought in to lift it out the toppled piling rig this evening.

Worker access the fallen drilling rig'Picture: David Mellish

A spokeswoman from the company added: ‘Thankfully everyone is unharmed, and it was an incredibly unlucky accident.

‘We have a hardworking loyal team. Unfortunately accidents do happen, in this case thank goodness no one was harmed.’