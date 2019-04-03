Driver escapes injury after crashing into Titchfield house 

Have your say

A DRIVER has escaped injured after a crashed into a home in Titchfield.

The incident happened in Bridge Street in the village at around 10am this morning.

The accident happened in Bridge Street, Titchfield. Picture: Google Maps

Pictures shared on social media show that the house experienced significant damage with ground floor windows smashed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 10.18am to reports of a collision on Bridge Street, Fareham.

‘A Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a house. No injuries have been reported.’

