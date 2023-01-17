Driver fighting for their life after A27 crash involving police car as road closed

The A27 has remained closed this morning between Fontwell East and Arundel after National Highways said last night around 10pm that the A27 was closed eastbound between A285 Tangmere and B2132, near Walberton, due to a serious collision. The closure has caused significant disruption this morning for drivers on the main route connecting West Sussex and Hampshire.

Sussex Police said in a instatement last night: ‘The A27 is closed in both directions between the Fontwell East roundabout and Arundel following a serious collision. It is likely the road is going to be closed for significant length of time and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Police

‘A car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27 earlier that evening.’

In an update this morning, the force said: ‘The A27 between Fontwell and Arundel remains closed in both directions following a serious collision last night. Investigating officers remain on scene and it is not yet known when the road will reopen. Please allow extra time for your journey and use alternative routes.’

Freezing temperatures have made driving hazardous with multiple reports of accidents.

Police said anyone with information or dashcam footage regarding the crash should email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Burley.

