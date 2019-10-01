Driver, in his 30s, killed after crashing into electricity sub-station in Hampshire

A man has been killed after his car left the road and crashed into an electricity sub-station.

The tragic incident happened on Western Esplanade in Southmpton at about 11pm last night.

Police said the driver, who was in his 30s, died at the scene and his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The crash caused a fire at the sub-station and led to a number of power outages effecting some businesses based in the area.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it does not believe any residents were affected.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 44190349894.

In particular officers are asking people to get in touch if they saw a black BMW 520 saloon before the crash.

All roads have now been reopened.