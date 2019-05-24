Drone footage shows South Central Festival site taking shape ahead of its start tomorrow

Have your say

Last-minute preparations have been taking place ahead of the start of South Central Festival tomorrow.

The festival will be taking place this weekend at King George V Playing Fields.

Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Headliners for the new event include rapper Sean Paul, songwriter Craig David and pop icon Boy George.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about this year’s South Central Festival

Ahead of the start of the festival photographer Andrew Hurdle captured some spectacular drone footage of the site as the final preparations are being made.

To watch the video click on the link at the top of the article.

There are several ways of travelling to the festival site, including by road, train and sea.

READ MORE: Full list of road closures for this year’s South Central Festival

If you are coming by car you can take the M27 and come off at Junction 12. There will be festival parking available at Lakeside North Harbour.

Train companies including South Western Railway will be running regular services to and from Cosham, while Hovertravel and the Gosport Ferry will also be in operation.