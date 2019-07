A MAN who jumped from a roof before getting stuck in trees at a business park after acting ‘dubiously’ had to be rescued by fire crews.

Firefighters from Havant were called to assist police with a male at Southleigh Park Lodge on Horndean Road around 11.30pm last night.

A spokesman for Havant Fire Station said: ‘We rescued the man using a ladder. He had cuts after jumping off the roof to avoid being caught following his dubious behaviour. He was taken to hospital.’