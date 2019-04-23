ADORABLE new photographs of Prince Louis have been released to coincide with his first birthday on Tuesday.

The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is pictured playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home in photographs taken by his mother, Kate, earlier this month.

Prince Louise is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Prince Louis Arthur Charles, who was born at 11.01am on April 23 2018 - St George's Day - weighing 8lb 7oz, bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, George, and his father, William, when they were a similar age.

In two photos Louis' rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he enjoys playing in the garden.

His broad smiles show off his two bottom front teeth and it looks like two more teeth may be on their way soon.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his siblings, his father and his grandfather. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

In the third photo Louis is wearing a blue jumper with a dog motif and looks more serious.

In March, Kate revealed during a visit to a children's centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child who enjoyed ‘bombing around’ on a walker.

‘He just wants to pull himself up all the time. He's got these little walkers and is bombing around on them,’ she told a fellow parent.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Louis made his debut in Kate's arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born.

The name Louis was already one of George's middle names and pays tribute to the Prince of Wales's great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA.

William and Kate released photos of their son soon after he was born - including one of him being cuddled by his big sister Charlotte on her third birthday when Louis was only about a week old.

Louis was sleeping soundly, as Charlotte put a protective arm around her baby brother and planted a kiss on his forehead.

The prince was next seen fast asleep at his christening in July, and alert and smiling in family photographs released to mark the occasion.

Louis, who appears to have inherited the brown Middleton eyes from Kate's side of the family, was pictured with his wider family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in photos released to mark Charles's 70th birthday in November.