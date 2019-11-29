A DYING man has been granted his last wish to watch the latest Star Wars movie with his son before it is released.

The father who is a ‘huge’ fan of the franchise did not think he would make it to the film's official release date on December 20 but wanted the chance to see it.

On Friday morning he was given the ‘magical moment’ to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Rowans Hospice in Purbrook after a plea to Disney went viral on social media.

A Jedi, a Wookie and even Stormtroopers were on hand to help as the House of Mouse made his dream come true following an intervention by chief executive Bob Iger.

The man, who does not want to be identified, said: ‘I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen.

‘During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family.

‘I am a huge Star Wars fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977.

‘I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds.’

His wife, who has not been named, added: ‘We are truly humbled by everyone’s support. What has happened over the past few days has been truly mind-blowing.

‘From a simply conversation, to witnessing the out pouring of generosity has been amazing.

‘The massive Star Wars community has been incredible. The amazing people who have visited, along with the messages and gifts we have received have provided us with an opportunity to talk to our son more about the reality of his dad’s condition.

‘Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen. We will be forever grateful for these wonderful memories.’

Mr Iger announced on Thursday – Thanksgiving in America – that Disney would be putting on a special screening for the patient.

Speaking on behalf of Rowans Hospice, Lisa Davies, the health care support worker who brought the patient’s wish to the attention of the rest of the staff, said: ‘I am utterly speechless about what has happened.

‘We cannot thank Disney enough for helping us to fulfil our patients wish, we totally appreciate that they have had to move mountains to make this happen.’