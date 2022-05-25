The government is currently coordinating 30 e-scooter trials across the country, with a trial rental scheme in Portsmouth running until November.
Now figures reveal that there were 38 accidents involving e-scooters across Hampshire in 2021 – a steep rise from the 17 accidents recorded in 2020.
Between the launch of the Portsmouth scheme in March last year and February this year, 176 incidents – 15 recorded as serious – have been reported to company Voi, which is running the scheme.
Across the country, 2020 saw 484 collisions involving e-scooters – but the figure has jumped to 1359 crashes in 2021.
The News has reported on a several shocking incidents involving the electric scooters, including an accident that resulted in the death of a ‘happy and loving’ 19-year-old man from Paulsgrove.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, that the spike in accidents highlighted the need for the government to ‘properly’ regulate e-scooters
He said: ‘We are still learning about the type of incidents e-scooters are involved in as well as the kinds of injuries they create. While the number of collisions increased significantly from 2020, initial reporting shows that e-scooter riders are more likely to hurt themselves rather than others.
‘Despite the fact e-scooters are only legal through rental schemes, some police forces have been collecting the type of owner. Interestingly Nottinghamshire Police recorded more private e-scooter injuries compared to those in rental schemes which highlights the need to properly regulate e-scooter specifications before allowing them on our roads.’