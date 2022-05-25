The government is currently coordinating 30 e-scooter trials across the country, with a trial rental scheme in Portsmouth running until November.

Now figures reveal that there were 38 accidents involving e-scooters across Hampshire in 2021 – a steep rise from the 17 accidents recorded in 2020.

Between the launch of the Portsmouth scheme in March last year and February this year, 176 incidents – 15 recorded as serious – have been reported to company Voi, which is running the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person on a unmarked e-scooter on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

Across the country, 2020 saw 484 collisions involving e-scooters – but the figure has jumped to 1359 crashes in 2021.

The News has reported on a several shocking incidents involving the electric scooters, including an accident that resulted in the death of a ‘happy and loving’ 19-year-old man from Paulsgrove.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, that the spike in accidents highlighted the need for the government to ‘properly’ regulate e-scooters

He said: ‘We are still learning about the type of incidents e-scooters are involved in as well as the kinds of injuries they create. While the number of collisions increased significantly from 2020, initial reporting shows that e-scooter riders are more likely to hurt themselves rather than others.