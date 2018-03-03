Eager Alfie braves the snow and serves with a smile

Have your say

AS BITTERLY cold weather battered the region this week, many had no choice but to seek refuge inside their homes.

But for others, including 13-year-old Archie Crockett, duty called.

With school closed, the youngster from Drayton embarked on his second News paper round yesterday – donning sensible winter gear and a cheery smile.

He said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed the round so far.

‘It’s a bit cold, but people out there need their newspapers.

‘I know I’ve got a job to do and I suppose I’m just getting on with it.’

In carrying out the round, Archie is saving up pocket money to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next summer.

With a £4,000 fundraising effort ahead of him, his dad Tony, 43, said he is ‘very proud’ of his son’s work ethic.

The teenager, a member of the Portsmouth 73rd, has been a Scout for seven years.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘With lots of disruption caused by this adverse weather, I don’t blame anyone for opting to stay inside in the warm.

‘Thank you to Archie and all our deliverers for braving the cold – taking The News to the people of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.’