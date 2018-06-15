Eastenders star Leslie Grantham – who spent time in prison in Portsmouth – dies aged 71

Have your say

Actor Leslie Grantham – known for playing ‘Dirty Den’ Watts in Eastenders – has died aged 71.

Born in Camberwell in London, he featured in the show between 1985 and 1989, before returning to screens in 2003 for two years.

Leslie Grantham in 2013. Picture: Joanna Cross

He was convicted for murdering a West German taxi driver while serving in the army in 1967, which saw him imprisoned for a ‘life sentence’ of 10 years.

Some of this was spent at Kingston Prison in Portsmouth, which closed in March, 2013.

Mr Grantham also spent time at The Sarah Duffen Centre, in Belmont Road, Southsea, where his son Danny was helped by

the Down Syndrome Educational Trust.

It is understood before his death Mr Grantham had recently moved back to the UK, after living in Bulgaria.

A statement from his representative said: ‘We formally announce the loss of Leslie Grantham, who passed away at 10.20am on the morning of Friday 15th June 2018.

‘His ex-wife and sons have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.’

Mr Grantham will now be buried at a private funeral.