Easter fun for all the family

A COMMUNITY hall is gearing up to welcome members of the public for its 2019 Easter Extravaganza this week.

The event at Merchistoun Hall in Horndean on Friday will give revellers the chance to make crafts, play games, take part in a treasure hunt and compete in competitions to win a host of chocolatey prizes.

Horndean Community Association is organising the event and has thanked the village’s Morrisons store for Easter eggs and other prizes for the day.

The event will run from 11am until 2pm and is open to visitors of all ages.

Children up to the age of 10 get in for £6 on the door and adults will get in for free.