Originally, the water company did not think they would be able to commence work on the major road until after Christmas due to ongoing gas maintenance in a nearby road.

Southern Water has confirmed that the repair work will commence sooner and it will start on Thursday, December 14.

As a result of the repair work, Eastern Road southbound will be closed between Farlington Roundabout and Anchorage Road.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “The repair work is scheduled to start at 8pm on Thursday 14 December to avoid the Pompey matches when there is a higher volume of traffic expected in this area.

"Colas engineering company will need to close Eastern Road southbound, from Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road, throughout the works so we can carry out the repairs safely. The plan is to complete works by the end of the weekend and diversions will be in place.

"Before the road is reopened there will be a period of time with no workers on site while the concrete cures, this is an important part of ensuring the road is ready to drive on.