Multiple emergency vehicles, including a coastguard helicopter, responded to the incident in Eastney on Monday, May 13. Following the incident, police have confirmed that a woman was attended to near Broad Street.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that they were called to the incident at 12.54pm and the woman is now in the care of the ambulance service.
Numerous emergency services attended the incident, including the coastguard, police, ambulance and fire services.
