Eastney emergency incident: Woman in the care of the ambulance service following incident near Fort Cumberland

By Joe Williams
Published 13th May 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 17:42 BST
A woman is being cared for after emergency services were dispatched to an incident in Portsmouth

Multiple emergency vehicles, including a coastguard helicopter, responded to the incident in Eastney on Monday, May 13. Following the incident, police have confirmed that a woman was attended to near Broad Street.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that they were called to the incident at 12.54pm and the woman is now in the care of the ambulance service.

Numerous emergency services attended the incident, including the coastguard, police, ambulance and fire services.

The coastguard were seen responding to an emergency incident in Eastney on Monday, May 13.

1. Eastney emergency incident

The coastguard were seen responding to an emergency incident in Eastney on Monday, May 13. Photo: Matt Cheverton

Photo Sales
Parts of Ferry Road have been closed off while incident is ongoing.

2. Eastney emergency incident

Parts of Ferry Road have been closed off while incident is ongoing. Photo: Matt Cheverton

Photo Sales
The coastguard flies over Eastney during the emergency incident.

3. Eastney emergency incident

The coastguard flies over Eastney during the emergency incident. Photo: Matt Cheverton

Photo Sales
Police, coastguard, ambulance, and fire services have all been at the scene.

4. Eastney emergency incident

Police, coastguard, ambulance, and fire services have all been at the scene. Photo: Matt Cheverton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EastneyPortsmouth