A bright yellow truck from beauty company L’Occitane visited Southsea seafront as part of a drive to tackle pollution at beaches across the area.

The L’Occitane team met with local volunteers on Saturday, originally planning to meet again on Sunday but were called off due to bad weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 9.5kg of waste was collected

Jenny Hudson, PR manager for L’Occitane UK, said: ‘We were thrilled to have so many participants for the beach clean just east of Clarence Pier on Saturday.

‘With the help of the public we collected 9.5kg of waste, which will be both reused and recycled.

‘We will work with a company called Eco-Booth, to give a second life to the plastic pollution collected and reshape it into in-store visual merchandising props in L’Occitane Boutiques across the UK.

‘We want to thank the Portsmouth public for all their help and enthusiasm.’

Volunteers at the beach clean

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.