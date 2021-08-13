Eco champions clear bags of rubbish from Southsea seafront as beauty company L'Occitane leads beach clean
VOLUNTEERS taking part in a beach clean up collected nearly bags of rubbish weighing almost 10kg.
A bright yellow truck from beauty company L’Occitane visited Southsea seafront as part of a drive to tackle pollution at beaches across the area.
The L’Occitane team met with local volunteers on Saturday, originally planning to meet again on Sunday but were called off due to bad weather.
Jenny Hudson, PR manager for L’Occitane UK, said: ‘We were thrilled to have so many participants for the beach clean just east of Clarence Pier on Saturday.
‘With the help of the public we collected 9.5kg of waste, which will be both reused and recycled.
‘We will work with a company called Eco-Booth, to give a second life to the plastic pollution collected and reshape it into in-store visual merchandising props in L’Occitane Boutiques across the UK.
‘We want to thank the Portsmouth public for all their help and enthusiasm.’