Eco-conscious duo see success for sustainability at Havant plastic-free fair

SUSTAINABILITY was top of the agenda at a free Havant fair looking to promote recycling and help people reduce plastic waste.

Visitors flocked to St Alban’s Church Hall in West Leigh on Sunday to learn more about how they can live a plastic-free life as 15 businesses provided information to the crowds.

Kirsty Davies from Havant and her friend Ellen Mould were inspired to run Life in Plastic, It’s Not Fantastic after watching the BBC programme War on Plastic, and teamed up with church vicar Karina Green to put on this event.

Kirsty, a teacher at Bourne Community College, said: ‘It was absolutely fantastic, couldn’t have asked for any more. Everyone just walked out on a high.’

The Food Waste Doctor Lilly Da Gama talked about how plastic can sometimes be positive, and the crowd enjoyed it so much that she may organise to deliver talks in some local schools.

People could also learn about what can and cannot be recycled in Hampshire, or stock up on sustainable products including beeswax wraps, reusable kitchen roll and reusable shopping bags.

Stalls were set up by 15 businesses including Refill and Replenish, Wild Thyme Whole Foods Portsmouth, The Package Free Larder and the News-backed plastic reduction pressure group Final Straw Solent.

The event’s success has encouraged Kirsty and Ellen to consider holding other similar events across the area so they can reach as many people as possible with their sustainable education.