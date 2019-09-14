Eight-year-old from Havant reaches final of national kitchen design competition

A YOUNG designer from Havant has beaten nationwide competition to be in the final of a kitchen competition.

Eight-year-old Nara Mobbs is one of the 11 shortlisted designers chosen from hundreds of entries to Benchmarx Kitchens’ search for a ‘Kid-chen Designer’.

This role was created to discover what children aged between four and 11 years old would include in their ideal kitchen space.

The brief was simply to let their imagination fly. In return, the overall winner will see their design become reality, as well as being paid in family days out.

Packed with unique features, Nara’s design impressed the panel of kitchen experts at Benchmarx Kitchens due to its inventiveness, build-ability and forward thinking.

It has a fridge that leads to a winter wonderland, a portal that takes you anywhere and crystals to cook food on, as well as a robot that chats with you and plays music.

Food and drink has not been forgotten either, with a marshmallow tree that sits next to a chocolate fountain and an ‘every drink’ machine taking pride of place on the worktop.

Judges also loved the chocolate food tiles on the floor and a cupboard that can create your meal simply by pressing the shapes.

Nara said: ‘I love drawing and coming up with ideas so was really excited when I saw Benchmarx Kitchens were looking for someone to do just that. It would be brilliant to see my design built for real so I can walk around it and see how it all works.

‘My favourite part of my design is the fridge to the winter wonderland. I’ve got my fingers crossed that everyone votes for me as the winner.’

Bella Glenn, part of Benchmarx Kitchen’s design team and Kid-chen panel, said: ‘Nara’s design was a firm favourite amongst the panel and ticked both of these boxes – particularly with her crystal oven and transporter portal!

‘We all wish Nara, and all of the shortlisted finalists, the best of luck in the voting stage and hope people will take a moment to choose their favourite design.’

Voting closes on Friday, to support Nara’s entry visit benchmarxkitchens.co.uk/kid-chen.