Elderly lady dies after losing control of car before smashing through Hampshire garden wall

AN elderly lady died after smashing through a garden wall in her car.

The 81-year-old woman was driving down Chalk Hill, West End, Southampton, when she lost control of her blue Toyota Aygo at 8am on Monday.

Residents rushed to save the lady, giving her CPR, before she was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.

Chalk Hill was closed during the morning while police investigated the cause of the crash.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information after an 81-year-old woman died following a road traffic collision in Chalk Hill, Southampton.

‘The incident happened at 8.40am on Monday, January 13. The woman was driving a blue Toyota Aygo in Chalk Hill when it was in collision with the garden wall of a property.

‘The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital but sadly died.

‘Were you in the vicinity at the time? Did you witness the incident?

‘If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200015032.’