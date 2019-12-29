Elderly woman's Christmas ruined after sewage leak outside Chichester house

A CHICHESTER resident has been left distressed by what appeared to be a sewage leak outside her house over the Christmas period.

Christiane Lincoln, 66, who lives in Canal Wharf, said 'sewage has been pouring into the basin' for nearly a week, after firefighters and Southern Water prevented the nearby homes being 'flooded with waste water' last weekend.

She said: ‘We have had to call the fire brigade out twice over the weekend to avoid having our homes flooded with waste water. It is not immediately apparent what Southern Water are doing to remedy the situation, certainly no communication has been made to us and the sewage keeps polluting the canal.

‘There has been a total lack of communication on their part with people who are, after all, paying customers.’

Southern Water said it has attended Canal Wharf three times between December 21 and Boxing Day 'because our systems were starting to be overpowered by the extreme rainfall which is causing floods across the region'.