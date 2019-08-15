Electrical fire at Portsmouth Water pumping station in Havant

AN ELECTRICAL fire at a water pumping station prompted a fire service call out.

Two crews from Havant put out the fire at the Portsmouth Water pumping station in Martin Road, Havant, at 3.18pm today.

There was an electrical fire at a pumping station in Martin Road, Havant.

Firefighters said there was lots of ‘popping and banging’ from the electrical intake on the outside of the brick station.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 16, stabbed by gang of up to 8 teenagers in car park

Crews left the site at around 4.15pm after putting out the fire with a high-powered extinguisher.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.