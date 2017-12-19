Elizabeth hopes to dance her way to success in national talent competition

LIGHT-FOOTED Elizabeth Davis hopes to dance her way to success in a talent contest.

Elizabeth who is 18 and from Drayton will be competing as a wild card for the grand national finale of Britain’s Got Variety with her lyrical dance solo to Broken by Madilyn Bailey.

Britain’s Got Variety is a talent competition includes singers, dancers, magicians and comedians.

Originally Elizabeth hadn’t made the cut for the national finals, coming just short at the regional finals in Aldershot.

The former Springfield School pupil said: ‘When I made it to the regionals, I’d never performed a solo dance to that amount of people before.

‘I found it scary to start with but by the end of the dance I found I really enjoyed it.’

Elizabeth, who works in Gunwharf Quays while doing a teacher-training course one day a week at Havant and South Downs College, has been dancing for five years.

‘After I did the first class it just clicked,’ she said.

The national finals for Britain’s Got Variety are on Saturday, January 13 in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Elizabeth, who is currently dancing in the Groundlings panto Aladdin in Portsmouth, will be competing with all the acts over 16 in the evening.

Elizabeth is the wild card with her lyrical dance solo which is a combination of contemporary ballet and acrobatic movements.

The judges include David Steller, who has played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and has also performed in shows such as Wicked and The Lion King, Eddue Evelyn-Hall who is involved in Syco Entertainment and worked on shows like The Voice, X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent and voice coach CeCe Sammy.

Elizabeth hopes to be able to become a dancer in the West End, with her main goal to be able to perform in 42nd Street and to also help her dance teacher at Bessie Cursons Theatre and Dance Academy.