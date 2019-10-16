Emergency crews called to Portsmouth tower block after reports of chemical incident

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics have been called to a Portsmouth tower block because of a suspected chemical incident.

Emergency crews received a report of the incident on the 12th floor of Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, shortly before 4pm.

Emergency services have been called to Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, Portsmouth, after reports of a chemical incident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Warwick Crescent has been shut at both its junctions with Grosvenor Street and it is believed people living below floor 12 have been evacuated.

David Kyffin, 54, was asked to leave his flat on the 11th floor because of a ‘suspected ammonia leak'.

‘I got a knock on the door from a fireman asking if we could vacate the premises,' he told The News.

‘Fortunately the lift is still operating, because it’s not a fire, so I was able to get down because I’m disabled.

Emergency services have been called to Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, Portsmouth, after reports of a chemical incident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It’s a suspected ammonia leak on the 12th floor.’

READ MORE: Turtles Nursery in Hilsea is thrown a lifeline as landlords give tenancy reprieve

He added: ‘I’m right below the flat it’s suspected to be in but I couldn’t smell anything.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three engines to Tipton House, as well as an environmental unit and a response support vehicle.

A resident looks from their window in Tipton House, Warwick Crescent, Somers Town, Portsmouth, after reports of a chemical incident at the building. Picture: Habibur Rahman

One Somers Town resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they had seen ‘at least five’ ambulances at the scene, with some leaving.

They added: ‘Bearing in mind you can see there's not a fire, we're all thinking what on Earth is it – there’s nothing visible.

‘It's quite shocking how many police, fire engines and ambulances there are here at the moment.'

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Gosport man who brought businesses and Portsmouth's Muslims together

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 4.20pm to Warwick Crescent to reports of a chemical incident.

‘We have sent to the scene an ambulance crew, Hazardous Area Response Team and two ambulance officers to assess and treat and potential casualties. Our teams remain on scene currently.’

Ammonia is a colourless gas that dissolves in water and is frequently used in household cleaning products.

More to follow